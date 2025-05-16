Wolf Alice announce 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell on the front of their new album The Clearing. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Bloom Baby Bloom outfit have confirmed dates across the globe in support of their forthcoming album The Clearing.

Wolf Alice have announced UK & Ireland dates for 2025.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - have confirmed plans to support their upcoming album with dates in November and December this year.

The rockers' dates will kick off at Manchester's AO Arena on 28th November and include a mammoth homecoming date at The O2 London on 3rd December, before the band go up north to First Direct Arena on 5th December.

Fans can pre-order the bands forthcoming album The Clearing from their official store for pre-sale access with tickets going on general sale on Friday 23rd May 10am local time.

The band add: "In support of grassroots venues and emergent artists, £1 from all UK tickets sold will be donated."

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

Wolf Alice will also head out on European and North American dates. Visit their website for full details on the shows and how to buy tickets

The news comes just after the band returned with their comeback single Bloom Baby Bloom on Thursday, and shared the title of their fourth studio album. Listen to the single and watch the the band's sumptuous new Bob Fosse-inspired visuals below:

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)

“I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman,” Rowsell says of the single. “I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the 'girl singer in band' trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.”

Wolf Alice have returned with their Bloom Baby Bloom single. Picture: Press

As explained in a press release, the video for Bloom Baby Bloom sees the band collaborate with noted alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, who's known for his collaborations with Charli XCX, Robyn and Christine & The Queens.

Rowsell gives a classic performance by drawing on Bob Fosse and All That Jazz, while surrounded by a host of dancers choreographed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ryan Heffington (Euphoria, Sia, Kenzo + Margaret Qualley).

Wolf Alice 2025. Picture: Rachel Fleminger Hudson

With the new single comes the news of Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is set for release on 29th August 2025 via Sony Music.

Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing is described as a "truly timeless record," which reveals where "Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion".

The press release adds: "Front and centre of The Clearing is Rowsell’s ever-evolving poetic storytelling alongside an innate desire for Ellie, Joff, Theo and Joel to have fun, secure in their ambition and ability at this unique moment in time. The Clearing encapsulates that freeing feeling of finding a moment of peace and clarity, having survived the freewheeling frivolity of your 20s, emerging into your future and is a portrait of Wolf Alice standing on the precipice of a new decade in both life and art."

Wolf Alice's The Clearing album artwork. Picture: Press

Pre-save and pre-order Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is released on 29th August, here.

The new album follows the release of Wolf Alice's first material since 2021's Blue Weekend, 2015's My Love Is Cool and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which saw them take home the Mercury Prize

