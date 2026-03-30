The truth about Jack and Meg White's relationship

Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes in March 2001. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

The White Stripes were one of the most popular musical duos of the 2000s, but do you think you know everything there is to know about the band?

The White Stripes were one of the biggest bands of the 2000s and their lo-fi take on garage rock saw them achieve huge success, even headlining Glastonbury in 2005.

When they first rose to fame, the couple famously portrayed themselves as brother and sister, but most music fans now know they were in fact husband and wife.

On 30th March 2001, the Detroit Free Press ran a story on the city's hottest new band, but writer Christopher Walton uncovered one piece of information that caused a sensation. While Jack White continued with the story that his musical partner Meg was his sister, the reporter had been doing some digging...

The White Stripes - Hardest Button To Button (Official Music Video)

"They are actually former husband and wife, divorced since March 2000, according to Oakland County Circuit Court records," read the piece, before going on to quote the charismatic frontman: "Frankly, we're kind of tired with all the attention on the brother-sister thing. The White Stripes are about the music, and we don't want that to be lost."

That's one mystery solved. But what else do you know about the mysterious pairing, and why were The White Stripes even called The White Stripes?

Find out more about the former spouses and bandmates here.