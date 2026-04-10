Jack White announces UK & Ireland dates for summer 2026

Jack White performs at SNL in April 2026. Picture: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The former White Stripes rocker has added North American and UK & Ireland dates to schedule this year.

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Jack White has announced new live dates for 2026.

The White Stripes legend has added headline tour dates, which kick off at Washington DC on 10th July and includes stints in the UK and Ireland.

This August will see the Seven Nation Army rocker head to this side of the pond, where he'll play two consecutive dates at the London Eventim Apollo and make stops in Bristol, Newcastle, Belfast and Dublin.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 17th April local time, with a Vault and Laylo pre-sales taking place on Monday 13th April from 10am and 12pm respectively.

Get the details below...

Jack White's UK & Ireland 2026 dates:

25th August: London, Eventim Apollo

26th August: London, Eventim Apollo

28th August: Bristol, The Prospect Building

29th August, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

31st August, The Telepgraph Building

1st September, 3Olympia Theatre

2nd September, 3Olympia Theatre

Visit jackwhiteiii.com for the musican's full tour dates and to buy tickets.

Earlier this year, White shared the news of his mother's death with fans, taking Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

First announcing the sad news on Sunday (15th February), wrote: "Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord. She smiled and laughed so much, especially in these last few days with her family, who will all miss her dearly. She was the youngest of ten just like me, so we had that special bond together on top of everything else she gave me. They really don’t make them like this anymore, and as George Jones once sang, that tough question lingers, “Who’s gonna fill their shoes?” She was a Saint. -III"

Among the likes and condolences were Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Queens of The Stone Age, Beck, Garbage, Jack Black, The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. and more.

Sharing a series of photo with the late nonagenarian, the Detroit legend added: "A woman who gave so much of her love, and gave so much of herself, to her family and everyone she met. She prayed for everyone daily. She loved the song “Don’t fence me in”, and loved jigsaw puzzles and good Polish food."

The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll of Fame in 2025 and Jack White accepted the honour at a the induction ceremony on behalf of himself and former bandmate Meg White.

See his full speech below:

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