Watch Jack White pay tribute to Dolly Parton with performance of Jolene in London

Jack White in 2024 and Dolly Parton at Glastonbury 2014. Picture: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images, Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty

The former White Stripes rocker played his version of the track for the first time since 2007 during his no phones show at London’s Eventim Apollo.

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Jack White paid emotional tribute to Dolly Parton, just hours after the news of her death, aged 80, on Tuesday (25th August).

The rocker ha just begun his show at the London Eventim Apollo on the same night when he chose to play The White Stripes version of Parton's classic track 1973 Jolene.

The raucous cover - which was often performed by the indie band - featured on the B-side to their 2000 single Hello Operator.

Watch a snippet of his performance, which was shared on White's official Instagram account after the show.

Open hearing the news of Parton's passing earlier that day, the rocker shared an early photo of the Country legend, which he captioned: "Instant Sainthood".

The White Stripes and White’s label, Third Man Records, also shared a tribute for the icon alongside the duo’s rendition of the song.

The tribute read: "Dolly’s legacy goes far beyond the music. For decades, she’s used her voice, her success, and her heart to make a difference. From the Imagination Library putting millions of books into children’s hands to supporting education, literacy, disaster relief, and communities in need.”

It concluded: “An incredible artist, philanthropist, advocate, and human being. Thank you, Dolly, for a lifetime of giving back and making the world a little brighter. Rest in peace"

The sad news of Dolly's passing was confirmed by Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver on Tuesday (25th August) via a video message, as per wishes of the artist herself.

"This video announcement was something asked of me years ago," he revealed. "Before I absorbed it as a future reality" adding: "It is an honour. An honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness."

He concluded: "Dolly called me and told me she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because, after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.

"Rest in peace Aunt Dolly. Aunt Granny. Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton and may God bless you all.

"She will always love you."

Watch his touching tribute below:

A statement by Dolly Parton's team followed, which read: "Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.

"Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

"Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

Dolly Parton at the Dominion Theatre in London in 1983. Picture: Pete Still/Redferns

Elsewhere, tributes have continued to pour in from across the world of music and entertainment.

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney wrote: "The magnificent star Dolly Parton has died and it is so sad. She was such a wonderful woman. I first met her in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry where she had been playing with the country star Porter Wagoner and was about to start her solo career. She was so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed. Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly. She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world. There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents.

"Thanks Dolly for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best."

Parton's 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin shared an image of the singer with the caption: "No words..."

Country singer Kacy Musgraves wrote on X: "The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden."

The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 25, 2026

Blondie shared an image of her on Instagram, with a simple heart emoji.

Singer and actress Bette Midler wrote: "Our beloved Dolly Parton has died. I am devastated, and I’m sure the nation will mourn her as I do, and for many years to come. She had a voice of pure gold and a heart to match.

"What a terrible, terrible loss."

Emily Eavis reflected on Dolly Parton's milestone Glastonbury Legends set in 2014, which broke records and

"Oh Dolly, what an untouchable legend," began the festival organiser.

"I will never forget her coming here in 2014 and bringing her incredible songs, overflowing joy and wonderful spirit to Worthy Farm. We had always dreamt of booking her for Glastonbury and I started to think that maybe it would never happen, but the stars aligned and she finally said yes..

"From the moment she arrived, she was an absolute delight, just so lovely. There was a vast crowd in the field for her slot, the sun shone, and when she walked out on to the Pyramid stage she reigned supreme. It was just magic.

Thank you for it all, Dolly"

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