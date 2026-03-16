Jack White announces passing of mother Teresa Gillis: “She was a Saint”

16 March 2026, 14:28 | Updated: 16 March 2026, 14:40

Jack White performs at Glastonbury 2022
Jack White performs at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The former White Stripes rocker has shared that his mother has passed away at the age of 95.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack White has shared the news of his mother's death with fans, taking Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

First announcing the sad news on Sunday (15th February), The White Stripes wrote: "Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord. She smiled and laughed so much, especially in these last few days with her family, who will all miss her dearly. She was the youngest of ten just like me, so we had that special bond together on top of everything else she gave me. They really don’t make them like this anymore, and as George Jones once sang, that tough question lingers, “Who’s gonna fill their shoes?” She was a Saint. -III"

Among the likes and condolences were Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Queens of The Stone Age, Beck, Garbage, Jack Black, The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. and more.

Sharing a series of photo with the late nonagenarian, the Detroit legend added: "A woman who gave so much of her love, and gave so much of herself, to her family and everyone she met. She prayed for everyone daily. She loved the song “Don’t fence me in”, and loved jigsaw puzzles and good Polish food."

The Seven Nation Army then shared another throwback image of himself with the matriarch in black and white with the caption: "And one more..."

Read more:

White, who was Gillis' seventh son and born when she turned 45-years-old recently shared a story about Gillis and her sense of humour.

He captioned an image of the two of them on 27th January: “My 95 year old mother just FaceTimed me from Detroit and said the most hilarious joke; she said “They’re saying on the news that you should check on older people during this ice storm, so I thought I’d give you a call.“ I laughed so loud! Love you Teresa.”

The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll of Fame in 2025 and Jack White accepted the honour at a the induction ceremony on behalf of himself and former bandmate Meg White.

See his full speech below:

Read more:

More on The White Stripes

See more More on The White Stripes

Artist record labels: The Beatles' Apple, Led Zeppelin's Swan Song, Jack White's Third Man Records store in London and Rolling Stones Records

15 artists that owned their own record label

Jack and Meg White in 2001, with a clip from the incredible Seven Nation Army video

How The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army became an iconic sports anthem

Best videos of the 2000s

The best music videos of the 2000s

Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes in February 2002

The truth about Jack and Meg White

The White Stripes rocker Jack White with Iggy Pop inset at the Rock & Roll Hall of fame induction ceremony on 8th November

Watch Iggy Pop induct The White Stripes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Jack White's speech

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s