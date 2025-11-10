Watch Iggy Pop induct The White Stripes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Jack White's speech

The White Stripes rocker Jack White with Iggy Pop inset at the Rock & Roll Hall of fame induction ceremony on 8th November. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/Alamy

The noughties indie rockers were inducted into the Rock Hall in a ceremony, which took place at Peacock Theater on Saturday 8th November.

The White Stripes were among the acts inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend.

The '00s indie rockers - comprised of Jack and Meg White - were bestowed the honour alongside Outkast, Joe Cocker and Soundgarden, in a star-studded ceremony at the Peacock Theater on Saturday 8th November.

Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop inducted the duo into the Hall of Fame, with a speech which saw him lead a chant od "White Stripes" as well as hum the band's memorable Seven Nation Army hook.

Watch Iggy in action below:

Iggy Pop Inducts The White Stripes into Rock Hall

When it came time for frontman Jack White to take to the stage, he gave a lengthy speech and paid tribute to his "sister" Meg, who did not attend the ceremony.

The rocker also urged people to: "Get your hands dirty and drop the screens and get out of your garage".

Watch his full speech here:

Jack White Accepts The White Stripes' 2025 Induction into Rock Hall

Elsewhere, the ceremony included a tribute from Elton John to The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, who died at the age of 82 in June this year.

Before kicking off his cover of the Pet Sounds classic, God Only Knows, the piano man stepped onstage and shared a few memories he’d shared with the late musician over the years, including their first meeting in Los Angeles.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2025- Elton John Singing “God Only Knows”- In Tribute To Brian Wilson

Elsewhere the ceremony saw inductions from Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company and Chubby Checker in the performer category, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon who were inducted for musical influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for musical excellence, and longtime Warner Records executive Lenny Waronker was honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award (named after the Atlantic Records co-founder).

Jack White talks impact of Seven Nation Army

