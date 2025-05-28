Wet Leg unveil new single CPR and share their self-directed, single-take video
28 May 2025, 14:05
The Isle of Wight rockers have revealed the next cut to be taken from their second album and the follow-up to their 2022 self-titled debut.
Wet Leg delighted their fans when they announced their return this with infectious comeback single Catch These Fists.
Now the band have shared CPR - the second single to come from the band's forthcoming album, Moisturizer, which is set for release on 11th July.
Watch the self-directed, single-take official video for the track, which was shot in their home turf of Isle Of Wight below:
Wet Leg - CPR (Official Video)
The Isle Of Wight rockers - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki - have been supporting the record with UK dates this month, with shows that continue tonight (28th May) at O2 Academy Leeds and come to a close at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester 29th May.
Wet Leg's second studio album, Moisturizer, is available in various formats, including a limited edition 3D gatefold cream coloured vinyl with signed photo, picture disc vinyl, standard vinyl, cassette, CD.
Pre-order/pre-save the record here.
See the artwork and tracklisting for Moisturizer below:
Wet Leg - Moisturizer tracklisting:
1. CPR
2. liquidize
3. catch these fists
4. davina mccall
5. jennifer’s body
6. mangetout
7. pond song
8. pokemon
9. pillow talk
10. don’t speak
11. 11:21
12. u and me at home
Moisturizer sees all five members contributing to the album and according to a press release is “fun and freaky and fabulous” as well as “an album of manic love songs and well-timed kiss-offs, delivered by a clan of the UK’s most beloved oddballs.”
The press release also boasts that the album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.”
After their UK dates, Wet Leg are set to play a flurry of festival dates across Europe, which includes a stint at Primavera, Rock Werchter, Roskilde and a return to the UK for TRNSMT and Wilderness Festival 2025.
Visit their website for full dates and to buy any remaining tickets.
Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)
