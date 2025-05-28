Wet Leg unveil new single CPR and share their self-directed, single-take video

Wet Leg have shared another taste of their new album. Picture: Alice Backham

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight rockers have revealed the next cut to be taken from their second album and the follow-up to their 2022 self-titled debut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wet Leg delighted their fans when they announced their return this with infectious comeback single Catch These Fists.

Now the band have shared CPR - the second single to come from the band's forthcoming album, Moisturizer, which is set for release on 11th July.

Watch the self-directed, single-take official video for the track, which was shot in their home turf of Isle Of Wight below:

Wet Leg - CPR (Official Video)

The Isle Of Wight rockers - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki - have been supporting the record with UK dates this month, with shows that continue tonight (28th May) at O2 Academy Leeds and come to a close at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester 29th May.

Read more:

Wet Leg's 2025 uk tour dates. Picture: Press

Wet Leg's second studio album, Moisturizer, is available in various formats, including a limited edition 3D gatefold cream coloured vinyl with signed photo, picture disc vinyl, standard vinyl, cassette, CD.

Pre-order/pre-save the record here.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Moisturizer below:

Wet Leg's Moisturizer album artwork. Picture: Press

Wet Leg - Moisturizer tracklisting:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

Moisturizer sees all five members contributing to the album and according to a press release is “fun and freaky and fabulous” as well as “an album of manic love songs and well-timed kiss-offs, delivered by a clan of the UK’s most beloved oddballs.”

The press release also boasts that the album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.”

After their UK dates, Wet Leg are set to play a flurry of festival dates across Europe, which includes a stint at Primavera, Rock Werchter, Roskilde and a return to the UK for TRNSMT and Wilderness Festival 2025.

Visit their website for full dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)

Read more: