Wet Leg unveil blood-drenched, self-directed video for Mangetout single

Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale in the band's Mangetout video. Picture: YouTube/wetleg

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight have shared new visuals for the track, which is taken from their sophomore studio album Moisturizer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wet Leg have shared brand new visuals this week.

The Isle of Wight four-pice - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and - have unveiled the official video for their dreamy Mangetout single.

The surreal Lynchian video sees the lead singer song dance in several locations while wearing a thick blonde and black wig, which covers her face, as well as her now-customary silver shorts.

As the song progresses the Teasdale ends up in a van at a local Isle of Wight petrol station as the video takes a darker and more bloody twist.

Watch Wet Leg's Mangetout video in all its gruesome glory below:

Wet Leg - mangetout (Official Video)

Read more:

Meanwhile, Wet Leg are set to support their new album with UK & Irish dates for 2025, which kick off with a date at the Royal Albert Hall.

See Wet Leg's winter tour dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

Wet Leg will head out on UK dates this year. Picture: Iris Luz

See Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

13th November – Royal Albert Hall, London

14th November – Bristol Beacon, Bristol

15th November – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

17th November – Rock City, Nottingham

19th November – UEA, Norwich

20th November – Guildhall, Portsmouth

21st November – University Great Hall, Cardiff

23rd November – O2 Academy Glasgow

26th November – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

27th November – Telegraph Building, Belfast

Visit wetlegband.com to see the band's full tour dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)

Read more: