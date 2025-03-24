Wet Leg set for intimate London show tonight under the name Uma Thurman

By Jenny Mensah

The Chaise Longue rockers have already played a show in Brighton over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wet Leg are set for a surprise show in London tonight (Monday 24th March).

The Isle Of Wight outfit - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand - teased a duo of gigs dubbed "a night to forget" under the pseudonym Uma Thurman and already played a gig at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Sunday (23rd March)- where they debuted seven new songs.

Wet Leg are back! They played a secret set at Brightons Green Door Store last night under the pseudonym Uma Thurman ⭐️



🎥: jamie_macmillan_photos pic.twitter.com/rtfRaWoZbj — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) March 24, 2025

Tickets for their "first come, first served" London show, which takes place at the Moth Club in Hackney, east London have sold out, but fans can apply to join the waitlist here.

Read more:

The news comes after Wet Leg teased their return to music.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the band shared a photo of themselves posing with a ghoulish figure, alongside the caption: "we’re so back"

The Wet Dream rockers also shared a clip, which sees Teasdale performing what appears to be their comeback single, as she sings: "Can you catch a medicine ball? /Can you catch yourself when you fall?/You should be careful if you catch my drift/'Cause what I really want to know is can you catch these fists?

The rockers are also set to play two dates in North America, playing a special "little gathering" at Market Hotel, Brooklyn and at The River in Frogtown Los Angeles on 31st March and 8th April respectively.

The new music will mark the band's first new material since their 2022 self-titled debut, which scored a UK number one for the band and included the singles Chaise Longue, Wet Dream, Ur Mum and Too Late Now.

When it comes to bigger appearances, so far Wet Leg are set to play Glasgow Green's TRNSMT Festival, Oxfordshire's Wilderness Festival and All Together Now 2025, which takes place in County Waterford, Ireland.

Wet Leg win Best Indie at The Global Awards 2023

Read more: