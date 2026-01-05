Rhian Teasdale says Wet Leg didn't expect GRAMMY nods for Moisturizer album: "It's just crazy"

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight rockers have been nominated three times for a prestigious award this year.

Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale has opened up about Wet Leg's GRAMMY nominations success.

The Isle of Wight rockers have received three nods for the upcoming awards, being recognised in the categories for Best Album Cover, Best Alternative Music Album for sophomore effort Moisturizer and Best Alternative Music Performance for Mangetout.

Despite the band winning the GRAMMY in 2023 for Best Alternative Music Album for their debut and Best Alternative Music Performance for Chaise Longue, Teasdale revealed she was expecting it not to be their "turn" and had made peace with the not being invited this year.

She told People: "Literally two seconds before we got the call, I was saying to [bassist] Ellis [Durand], ‘It would be really nice to get nominated because it is really fun to get to go and be a part of it. But.. this time, it’s not our turn. It’s someone else’s turn'.

"And then when we got the call, it was like, ‘What?’ We were just kind of making peace with not being invited along this year.”

Wet Leg's Moisturizer album artwork is up for a GRAMMY Award this year. Picture: Press

The Catch This Fists singer also admitted the band were prepared for the buzz around their self-titled debut, but weren't prepared for its follow-up Moiz

“It’s just crazy to see your band’s name next to legitimate artists who’ve been in the industry a long time and who’ve maybe inspired you to make music,” she went on.

“We were very much prepared for, ‘The first album was just this mad, freak incident.’ We weren't really expecting that for album two, so it’s just really nice.”

The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday 1st February 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

