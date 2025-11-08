Wet Leg say album number three is "done"

On Air Now
The Isle of Wight rockers have revealed to Radio X's John Kennedy that their third studio album is .
Wet Leg have confirmed that their third studio album is already complete.
The Isle of Wight rockers spoke to Radio X's John Kennedy this week and revealed that the follow-up to their self-titled debut and 2025's Moisturizer album is already in the bag.
Asked if they were thinking about their third record, lead singer and guitarist Rhian Teasdale and bassist Ellis Durand revealed that it was already "done".
Quizzed where on earth they found the time to write and record another album while promoting their most recent record, Durand joked: "Not on earth".
See our full interview with them below:
Wet Leg: "My lyrics are me at my most eloquent"| X-Posure with John Kennedy
Meanwhile, last week saw Wet Leg announce a trio of UK headline shows next summer at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, Leeds' Millenium Square and London's Alexandra Palace Park.
The CPR rockers will be joined on all three of the dates by Mercury Prize-winning Leeds band English Teacher as their special guests.
Wet Leg - mangetout (Official Video)
This month will also see Wet Leg - competed by Hester Chambers (lead guitar), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth) - support their Moisturizer album with UK & Ireland tour dates.
The shows, which kick off with a special date at the Royal Albert Hall on 13th November, include stops in Bristol, Liverpool, Nottingham, Glasgow, Dublin and Belfast.
Visit wetlegband.com to see the band's full tour dates and to buy any remaining tickets.
