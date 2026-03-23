Watch Wet Leg perform on the first ever SNL UK

Wet Leg pictured with SNL UK week 1 host Tina Fey and cast member Annabel Marlow. Picture: Sky

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight rockers became the first music guest on the premiere of the UK version of the iconic US sketch show last week.

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Wet Leg have become the first act to perform on SNL UK.

The Isle of Wight outfit - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand - took to the stage for the premiere of the British version of NBC’s legendary late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live.

The inaugural show - which aired on Saturday 21st March 2026 - saw the five-piece treat fans to a performance of Mangetout and Catch These Fists from their second studio album moisturizer.

Watch them perform Mangetout below:

Wet Leg: Mangetout | SNL UK

See them return to the stage to play lead single Catch These Fists:

Wet Leg: Catch These Fists | SNL UK

As its ever first host, Fey also gave the show its opening monologue, which featured appearances from chat show host and beloved Irish broadcaster Graham Norton, plus Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Canadian actor Michael Cera.

Watch the full monologue below:

Tina Fey Monologue | SNL UK

The brand-new UK version will see a new guest host take the helm each week alongside a chart-topping musical guest, with Kasabian, and Wolf Alice already confirmed for week two and three respectively.

This upcoming Saturday (28th March) will see Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan at the helm as host when the London four-piece perform.

Meanwhile, Serge Pizzorno and co will take to the SNL UK stage on 4th April, introduced by Hamlet star Riz Ahmed as host.

Written, rehearsed and performed in the week of each show, every episode is staged in front of a live studio audience and features an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a UK take on SNL’s iconic news satire, Weekend Update.

The SNL UK cast are: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Saturday Night Live UK airs this Saturday at 10pm on Sky and NOW

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