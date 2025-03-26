Wet Leg announce new single Catch These Fists is coming out next week: "Prepare to be dazzled"

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle Of Wight rockers have shared another clip featuring lead singer Rhian Teasdale with an update on their new single.

Wet Leg have announced the details of their new single.

Taking to Instagram, the Isle Of Wight outfit - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand - shared a video of their lead singer at London's Moth Club.

The clip came alongside the caption: "our new song “catch these fists” is coming next week. prepare to be dazzled.

Their latest post comes after the Chaise Longue rockers played a duo of gigs dubbed "a night to forget" under the pseudonym Uma Thurman, where they debuted seven new songs.

Wet Leg are back! They played a secret set at Brightons Green Door Store last night under the pseudonym Uma Thurman ⭐️



🎥: jamie_macmillan_photos pic.twitter.com/rtfRaWoZbj — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) March 24, 2025

Earlier this month, the band teased their return to the spotlight by sharing photo of themselves posing with a ghoulish figure, alongside the caption: "we’re so back"

The Wet Dream rockers also previously shared a clip of Teasdale performing their soon-to-be released track, where she sings: "Can you catch a medicine ball? /Can you catch yourself when you fall?/You should be careful if you catch my drift/'Cause what I really want to know is can you catch these fists?"

The new music will mark the band's first new material since their 2022 self-titled debut, which scored a UK number one for the band and included the singles Chaise Longue, Wet Dream, Ur Mum and Too Late Now.

It's not yet confirmed when when Wet Leg will release their new album, but soon they will head to North America for two live dates, playing a special "little gathering" at Market Hotel, Brooklyn and at The River in Frogtown Los Angeles on 31st March and 8th April respectively.

When it comes to bigger appearances, so far Wet Leg are set to play Glasgow Green's TRNSMT Festival, Oxfordshire's Wilderness Festival and All Together Now 2025, which takes place in County Waterford, Ireland.

