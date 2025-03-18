Wet Leg announce return: "We're so back!"

Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Picture: Hollie Fernando / Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Wet Dream outfit have shared a post on social media, telling their fans they're "back".

Wet Leg have teased their return this week.

The Isle of Wight rockers - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand - took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves posing with a ghoulish figure, alongside the caption: "we’re so back: wetlegband.com".

A trip to their website encourages fans to sign up for updates, before loading a very Windows 95-inspired page, which includes painfully nostalgic tabs, a retro-looking cursor and the phrase "This is the real world hunni".

Wet Leg announce return and update website. Picture: https://wetlegband.com/home/

If Wet Leg are preparing to release new music, it will mark their first new material since their 2022 self-titled debut, which scored a UK number one for the band and included the singles Chaise Longue, Wet Dream, Ur Mum and Too Late Now.

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue (Official Video)

Wet Leg may well also be preparing to announce a headline UK tour, after almost a two year break from the limelight.

The punk rockers won the Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards in 2023, opened for Harry Styles on his world tour and visited Japan and Mexico for the first time.

The five-piece also gave memorable festival performances at Coachella, where they were joined by Dave Grohl and ended their string of dates with a duo of sets at Reading and Leeds Festival the same year.

So far, Wet Leg are set for appearances at Glasgow Green's TRNSMT Festival, Oxfordshire's Wilderness Festival and All Together Now 2025, which takes place in County Waterford, Ireland.

