Wet Leg announce trio of UK outdoor shows for 2026 - with English Teacher as special guests

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight rockers will play their biggest headline shows to date in Manchester, Leeds and London next year.

Wet Leg have announced huge outdoor dates for 2026- marking their biggest gigs to date.

The Isle of Wight rockers will play a trio of headline shows next summer, coming to Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, Leeds' Millenium Square and London's Alexandra Palace Park.

The CPR rockers will be joined on all three of the dates by Mercury Prize-winning Leeds band English Teacher as their special guests.

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 29th October at 9.30am GMT. while the presale starts at the same time this Wednesday 29th October.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale here, which is open until Tuesday 28th October at 4pm.

See Wet Leg's 2026 outdoor dates:

8th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

9th July - Millennium Square, Leeds

10th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

Wet Leg - who are comprised of Rhian Teasdale (vocals, guitar), Hester Chambers (lead guitar), Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth) - released their second consecutive number one album, Moisturizer, earlier this year.

Next month, they plan to support the album with a UK & Irish tour, which kicks off with a special date at the Royal Albert Hall.

Visit wetlegband.com to see the band's full tour dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

See Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

13th November – Royal Albert Hall, London

14th November – Bristol Beacon, Bristol

15th November – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

17th November – Rock City, Nottingham

19th November – UEA, Norwich

20th November – Guildhall, Portsmouth

21st November – University Great Hall, Cardiff

23rd November – O2 Academy Glasgow

26th November – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

27th November – Telegraph Building, Belfast

