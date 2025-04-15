Wet Leg's 2025 UK Tour dates: How to buy tickets

Wet Leg will head out on UK dates this year. Picture: Iris Luz

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight rockers are heading out on UK dates this spring. Find out where they're headed and if you can still buy tickets.

Wet Leg delighted their fans when they announced their return this with infectious comeback single Catch These Fists as well as their second studio album Moisturizer.

The Isle Of Wight rockers - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki - have also confirmed their plans to support the record with dates on their home soil this month, with shows that will kick off at O2 Academy Birmingham on 21st May and come to a close at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester 29th May.

After the shows first went on sale last week, additional London dates have also been added, which will see the Chaise Longue rockers play a second date at O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 24th May.

Find out where Wet Leg are headed next month and how to buy tickets.

Wet Leg's 2025 uk tour dates. Picture: Press

See Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

21st May – O2 Academy, Birmingham

23rd May – O2 Academy Brixton, London

24th May - O2 Academy Brixton, London

27th May – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

28th May – O2 Academy, Leeds

29th May – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

How to buy tickets to Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

Tickets for Wet Leg's dates are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)

