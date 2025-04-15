Wet Leg's 2025 UK Tour dates: How to buy tickets

15 April 2025, 14:56 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 16:52

Wet Leg press image 2025
Wet Leg will head out on UK dates this year. Picture: Iris Luz

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle of Wight rockers are heading out on UK dates this spring. Find out where they're headed and if you can still buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wet Leg delighted their fans when they announced their return this with infectious comeback single Catch These Fists as well as their second studio album Moisturizer.

The Isle Of Wight rockers - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki - have also confirmed their plans to support the record with dates on their home soil this month, with shows that will kick off at O2 Academy Birmingham on 21st May and come to a close at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester 29th May.

After the shows first went on sale last week, additional London dates have also been added, which will see the Chaise Longue rockers play a second date at O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 24th May.

Find out where Wet Leg are headed next month and how to buy tickets.

Read more:

Wet Leg's 2025 uk tour dates
Wet Leg's 2025 uk tour dates. Picture: Press

See Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

  • 21st May – O2 Academy, Birmingham
  • 23rd May – O2 Academy Brixton, London
  • 24th May - O2 Academy Brixton, London
  • 27th May – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
  • 28th May – O2 Academy, Leeds
  • 29th May – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

How to buy tickets to Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

Tickets for Wet Leg's dates are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)

Read more:

How would you spend all that cash?!

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Oasis

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Kasabian

Blossoms

Green Day

Kings Of Leon

Latest Music News

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard reflects on Arctic Monkeys 'row' where he kicked Alex Turner in the head

The Kooks

Blur bassist Alex James and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher

Alex James is "delighted for the Gallaghers" ahead of Oasis reunion dates

Blur

Arctic Monkeys' drummer Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders appears to tease new music

Arctic Monkeys

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard in 2024

The Kooks add new shows for 2025 Never/Know acoustic album tour

The Kooks