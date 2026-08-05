Weezer share C.E.O. single and announce The Gathering 2027 Worldwide tour with dates in the UK & Ireland

Weezer are setting out on dates next year. Picture: Brendan Walter

By Jenny Mensah

The band have shared the official video for their new single C.E.O. and confirmed their plans to take their new Weezer album on the road with a world tour, which stops in the UK & Ireland next year.

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Weezer have announced The Gathering 2027 World Wide Tour.

The Buddy Holly rockers previously announced the news of their self-titled gold album, which marks their 20th studio release, and now they have confirmed their plans to take it out on tour.

Rivers Cuomo and co will visit this side of the pond next spring, with UK and Ireland dates in May, including stops at Dublin's 3Arena, London's Alexandra Palace and Manchester's Co-op Live.

Tickets for Weezer's dates, where they'll be joined in the UK & EU by Taking Back Sunday, go on sale on Friday 14th August from 10am here, with full pre-sale information below.

See their full dates and find out how to buy tickets here:

Weezer's The Gathering UK & Ireland tour dates for 2027. Picture: Press

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Weezer's The Gathering UK & Ireland dates for 2027:

19th May: Dublin, 3Arena

14th May: Newcastle Utilita Arena

15th May: Manchester Co-Op Live

17th May: Leeds First Direct Arena

19th May: Glasgow OVO Hydro

21st May: Birmingham Utilita Arena

22nd May: London Alexandra Palace

23rd May: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Visit weezer.com for their full The Gathering World tour dates and more.

How to buy tickets to Weezer's UK & Ireland dates:

Tickets for Weezer's 2027 dates go on sale on Friday 14th August from 10am here.

Fans can join the Weezer Fan Club for first access to tickets on Tuesday 11th August at 9am BST or 10am CEST.

UK fans can pre-order the album from the Weezer webstore before 3pm BST on Monday August 10th to get access to the pre-sale, after which they'll receive their unique code.

EU fans can join the mailing list at weezer.com/eugathering to receive access to the pre-sale, which starts on 11th August au 11am local time. Code's will be sent on August 10th around 10pm CEST to those registered for the EU shows.

Alongside the announcement, Weezer also shares the latest offering from their upcoming record, C.E.O.

The song follows lead singles Shine Again and We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday),” the track explores the passage of time and the pressures of trying to meet the demands of your own inner C.E.O.

Watch the official video for C.E.O., which features Tony Hawk and more.

Weezer - C.E.O. (Official Music Video)

WEEZER (gold album) is out on 21st August 2016 via Reprise/Warner Records. See its artwork and tracklist below:

Weezer's forthcoming self titled album. Picture: Press

WEEZER album tracklist:

Say Yes Shine Again Don't Make It Weird We Might as Well Be Strangers (featuring Wednesday) C.E.O. Hoops Nowhere The Show Must Go On Up in the Clouds The LA Sound

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