Bono: Stories of Surrender documentary event set for Apple TV+

26 February 2025, 18:56

Bono: Stories Of Surrender documentary
The Bono: Stories Of Surrender documentary is coming to Apple TV+. Picture: Apple TV+

By Jenny Mensah

The new ground-breaking documentary event will be an exploration of Bono’s one-man show of the same name.

Apple TV+ have announced the details of a new groundbreaking Bono documentary event.

Bono: Stories of Surrender is described as a "bold visual exploration" the U2 frontman's one-man show of the same name, which will premiere globally on Friday 30th May 2025.

The film, which is based on Bono's celebrated memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story and its accompanying book/theatre tour, comes from RadicalMedia and Plan B Entertainment, with award-winning filmmaker Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James, Blonde) in the director's seat.

A press release explains that "Bono: Stories of Surrender is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, "Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…," as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar."

It continues: "Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy."

Bono: Stories of Surrender poster
Bono: Stories of Surrender is set to premiere on 30th May 2025. Picture: Apple TV+

Also set to premiere on May 30, 2025 on Apple Vision Pro, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive) will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the centre of his story.

The project's producers include Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick (Summer of Soul, Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia) and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming F1, Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave).

Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher (Kiss The Future) and Kelly McNamara (V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas).

Meanwhile, an abridged and updated paperback edition of the Irish icon's bestselling memoir, Bono: Stories of Surrender, will be released alongside the documentary film.

This new version has been refined to mirror the arc of Bono's one-man show and features a film tie-in book cover and new introduction by the author.

Bono plays new song from home for St. Patrick’s Day gig

