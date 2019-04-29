Two Door Cinema Club: secrets of their best videos

Alex, Sam and Kevin reveal what went on behind the scenes of some of their most memorable clips, including the new video, talk.

Two Door Cinema Club’s fourth album, False Alarm, will arrive in June 2019, and it’s been trailed by the single Talk, which features an eye-popping video featuring acrobats, special effects, stunts and more to spell out the lyrics.

Radio X asked Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday to talk us through some of their most iconic videos, complete with live notes and annotations as we go along.

You’ll discover…

Which video was shot after an overnight journey on a sleeper train?

What's the truth behind the uncomfortable side of doing special effects without much budget?

How did video makers cope in the days before drones came along to do aerial shots?

How did TDCC managed to blag a trip to the football in Barcelona?

And just who was the legendary celebrity guest that appeared in their Handshake video?