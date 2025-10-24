Two Door Cinema Club announce Tourist History 15th anniversary gig at Cardiff Castle

Two Door Cinema Club will play Cardiff Castle. Picture: Press

The Northern Irish outfit will celebrate 15 years of their debut album with a huge outdoor Welsh date, with support from Friendly Fires and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a huge outdoor date at TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle next year.

The Northern Irish indie band will mark the 15th anniversary of their debut album Tourist History by playing the outdoor album in full as well as hits from across their career.

Joining them at the Welsh landmark on Sunday 2nd August will be indie dance outfit Friendly Fires, while the groundbreaking new band 3LIJAH will open the show.

Two Door Cinema Club's Cardiff Castle poster. Picture: Press

Read more:

Speaking about the gig, Alex, Sam and Kevin said: “We’re so excited to be coming back to Cardiff and to be playing at the iconic Cardiff Castle. “We have fond memories of introducing our first album songs to a tiny crowd at the Cardiff Barfly and we’re so happy our relationship with Cardiff has taken us on a beautiful journey through iconic Welsh venues. This one is going to be special.”

The date adds to the band's previously announced anniversary dates next summer at Dublin's Fairview Park, Live at The Marquee in Cork and at London's Crystal Palace Park.

Tickets for the new date go on general sale on Friday 31st October from 10am via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk and tickets will go on pre-sale via depotlive.co.uk from Thursday (30th October) at 10am.

Two Door Cinema Club join Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Two Door Cinema Club are true indie icons – and we are delighted to add them to the line-up for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 for an epic album anniversary party night. Don’t miss out on tickets for what is sure to be a fantastic highlight of the summer!”

See the line-up for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026:

11th June: Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

19th June: Ethel Cain

27th June: Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred, + Florence Black + Cardinal Black & more

– Alter Bridge + Skindred, + Florence Black + Cardinal Black & more 9th July: Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow

+ Marti Pellow 11th July: David Gray + The Divine Comedy

+ The Divine Comedy 2nd Aug: Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

Two Door Cinema Club on Sure Enough single & new music

Read more: