Two Door Cinema Club to headline On The Beach 2027: How to buy tickets

Two Door Cinema Club will play On The Beach next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Northern Irish outfit will play the Brighton cobbles on Thursday 22nd July 2027. Find out who joins them on the bill and how you can be there.

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Two Door Cinema Club will headline On The Beach 2027.

For the fourth consecutive year, Radio X is the official audio partner of On The Beach and the Northern Irish band will play a bill-topping set at the festival's seventh edition on Thursday 22nd July next year.

The What You Know indie outfit will be joined on the cobbles by The Royston Club, Arkayla and Danny Griffiths, with more to be announced on the line-up.

Tickets go on general sale from onthebeachbrighton.com/twodoorcinemaclub on Thursday 26th November at 10am.

Find out everything you need to know about the date so far and how you can be there below.

Two Door Cinema Club will headline On The Beach in 2027. Picture: Press

For the fourth consecutive year, Radio X is the official audio partner of On The Beach 2027.

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When do Two Door Cinema Club headline On The Beach 2027?

Two Door Cinema Club will play On The Beach on Thursday 11th July 2027.

Who's on Two Door Cinema Club's On The Beach 2027 line-up?

Joining the band at Brighton beach are Wrexham indie rockers The Royston Club - whose debut album Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars reached No. 16 in the UK - Manchester four-piece Arkayla with their harmony-laced indie rock, and singer-songwriter Danny Griffiths, whose songs pair vivid storytelling with memorable melodies.

How to buy tickets to Two Door Cinema Club at On The Beach 2027?

Tickets go on pre-sale on Wednesday 25th November at 10am.

Tickets then go on general sale on Thursday 26th November at 10am.

Visit onthebeachbrighton.com/twodoorcinemaclub to sign up and buy tickets.

Two Door Cinema Club's Most ICONIC Music Videos | Radio X

On The Beach is proud to partner with Music Support, the charity supporting people working in the UK music industry who are affected by mental health, substance use or addiction challenges.

Winner of ‘Best Location’ at the 2026 Skiddle Awards, On The Beach hosted eight shows headlined by Fatboy Slim, Madness, The Maccabees and Moby this summer.

Since launching in 2021, the festival has welcomed artists including Chase & Status, Bicep, Underworld, Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Two Door Cinema Club join previously announced headliners Tom Jones, Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics and Sonny Fodera.

Visit www.onthebeachbrighton.com for festival updates and ticket information.

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