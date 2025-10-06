Two Door Cinema Club to celebrate 15th anniversary of Tourist History with show at London's Crystal Palace Park

Two Door Cinema Club press. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Northern Irish outfit will celebrate 15 years of their debut album with a huge outdoor London date, with support from The Vaccines and more.

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a special date at Crystal Palace Park next summer.

The Northern Irish indie outfit will mark the 15th anniversary of their debut studio album Tourist History with a show at the London park on Friday 26th June 2026, where they're play the album in full alongside hits from across their career.

They'll be joined on the outdoor date by special guests The Vaccines - who will also be performing their debut album, What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? - James Marriott and The Royston Club, with tickets going on general sale this Friday 10th October from 10am via ticketmasteter.co.uk.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale, which takes place at 9am on Wednesday 8th October via twodoorcinemaclub.com.

Two Door Cinema Club's Crystal Palace Park line-up poster. Picture: Press

Two Door Cinema Club said of the news: “London is the first place outside of Ireland we called home, we recorded Tourist History in this city and it’s been the setting for so many iconic moments in our career. We’re proud to be Irish but this also feels like a hometown show for us. London knows how it’s done so we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Two Door Cinema Club first gained widespread attention with their debut album Tourist History, which was released in the uK on 1st March 2010 and included standout singles Something Good Can Work, Undercover Martyn and What You Know - which has since surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Tourist History won the Choice Music Prize for the 2010 Irish Album of the Year and the album has since gone on to certify platinum in the uK.

Two Door Cinema Club on Sure Enough single & new music

