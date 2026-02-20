Two Door Cinema Club to play 15th anniversary headline show at Madison Square Garden

Two Door Cinema Club will play New York's MSG. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Northern Irish outfit will take to the New York venue in September this year, playing their debut album Tourist History in full alongside their greatest hits.

Two Door Cinema Club are set for a headline show at Madison Square Garden.

The indie trio - comprised of Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday - will celebrate 15 plus years of their debut album, Tourist History, by playing the record in full alongside a greatest hits set.

Joining them on the night will be Greenwich, New York duo Phantogram, Oregon rockers Strfkr and St Albans indie rockers Friendly Fires as special guests.

The gig - which takes place on 27th September 2026 - marks their first ever show at the iconic New York venue, providing a milestone moment for the band.

Tickets for Two Door Cinema Club's landmark show go on general sale on Friday 27th February at 10am ET. The pre-sales take place on Tuesday 24th February at 10am ET and fans are able to register for access here.

Two Door Cinema Club will play Madison Square Garden on 27th September 2026. Picture: Press

The band have a long-standing relationship with the New York City, stretching back to their sold-out nights at Webster Hall in 2010 and their 2024 sold out dates at Pier 17.

Speaking about the gig, Two Door Cinema Club said: “MSG is one of those bucket list venues for any artist. After we sold out Webster Hall in 2010, we took a walk past The Garden one night and our agent said, ‘This time next year, boys!’ It only took a few extra years to get there, but here we are! We love NYC and we really can’t wait for this one.”

The date adds to the band's previously announced anniversary dates this summer at the likes of Dublin's Fairview Park, Live at The Marquee in Cork, Cardiff Castle and at London's Crystal Palace Park.

Tourist History was released on 17th February 2010 spawning era-defining tracks such as What You Know, Something Good Can Work, and Undercover Martyn.

Fifteen years later, the album remains a touchstone for fans worldwide and a pivotal moment in the band’s evolution from club stages to global festival headliners.

