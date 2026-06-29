Two Door Cinema Club announce 2027 UK & Ireland tour to celebrate 15 years of Tourist History

Two Door Cinema Club will play New York's MSG. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Northern Irish outfit have announced their first UK & Ireland headline tour in over seven years with a five-date celebration of their debut album.

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Fresh from their date at London's Crystal Palace Park, Two Door Cinema Club have announced UK & Ireland tour dates for 2027.

The Northern Irish outfit will continue the celebrations of the 15th anniversary of their debut album, Tourist History, with dates with a run of give dates in January next year.

Across the tour - which sees the band make stops at Dublin's 3Arena, Belfast's SSE Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester's AO Arena and London's The O2 - the band will perform the album in full as well as a set of their greatest hits.

Support comes on the dates from special guests Circa Waves, Royston Club and Arkayla.

Two Door Cinema Club's 2027 UK & Ireland tour poster. Picture: Press

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Speaking on the tour, the band said: "It's been over seven years since we've done a UK and Ireland tour. Each and every one of these cities holds a special place in our hearts, we've played almost every venue there is to play in each of them, now it's time for the big ones. We can't wait."

Tickets will go on general sale will take place on Fri 3rd July at 9am. Fans can sign up for the band's mailing list here to get access to an exclusive pre-sale which takes place on Weds 1st July from 9am.

See their dates below...

Two Door Cinema Club's 2027 UK & Ireland dates:

Jan 23, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Jan 24, SSE Arena, Belfast, N Ireland

Jan 26, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Jan 27, AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Jan 28, The O2, London, UK

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB | WHAT YOU KNOW

Tourist History was released on 17th February 2010 spawning era-defining tracks such as What You Know, Something Good Can Work, and Undercover Martyn.

Fifteen years later, the album remains a touchstone for fans worldwide and a pivotal moment in the band’s evolution from club stages to global festival headliners.

Two Door Cinema Club on Sure Enough single & new music

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