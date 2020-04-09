WATCH: Tom Grennan "laid up" in bed with suspected case of COVID-19

The This Is The Place singer shared a video from his bed revealing that he's been suffering over the past few days and urging people to stay at home.

Tom Grennan has revealed he's been sick in bed over the last few days, battling what is thought to be coronavirus.

The This Is The Place singer shared a video on social media explaining to fans that he hadn't been online much lately because he'd been struck down with a terrible headache and aches and pains.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter said: "Truthfully, I've been in bed, laid up. My joints feel like they’ve aged about 50 years. I’ve slept so much.

"I've had a disgustingly bad headache, and today's the only day really I've felt human again."

Tom Grennan shares video from his bed where he's been sick from suspected coronavirus. Picture: Instagram/Tom Grennan

The Sober singer added: "So really I'm just pleading and telling you and just saying please stay indoors.

"Like, I thought I was a healthy 24-year-old boy, but anyone can get this and it is f***ing serious. I'm just happy to say I'm getting better and it's OK."

Meanwhile, Grennan has been doing some amazing things during the pandemic, such as helping deliver food and supplied to the elderly in his community.

Tom also took park in the first ever instalment of Radio X's Phone Covers, where he performed a stunning rendition of Paolo Nutini's Last Request.

Watch it here:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus