VIDEOS: Tom Grennan Wants To Rival Mariah Carey's Rider

The Sober singer and Guinness World Record holder shared some of his rock star requests with Gordon Smart.

Tom Grennan has shared some of the items he requests on his tour rider, and they're more diva than you might think.

Watch our video above.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart how far along he is on the "Mariah Carey scale" when it comes to his pre-gig requests, he revealed he demands: "Two bottles of brandy, definitely two, a white pair of socks and a black pair of socks - you always need a fresh pair of socks 'cause it makes you feel fresh - and sparkling water not stilled, and I love pistachio nuts..."

Well, after scoring a Top 5 debut album in Lighting Matches and now being a Guinness World Record holder we reckon he should start asking for more.

The Sober singer also revealed how he's struggled with dyslexia, and revealed his coping mechanism.

Find out how he writes songs below:

Tom Grennan visited Radio X HQ recently, where he treated us to songs from his Lighting Matches

See him perform his Barbed Wire single here:

Watch him perform Sober:

Watch Grennan sing Found What I've Been Looking For: