VIDEO: Watch Tom Grennan Play New Album Tracks

Hear the amazing voice as he performs songs from his debut LP Lighting Matches, live in the Radio X session studio…

Hailing from Bedford, but now based in London, 2018 is turning out to be Tom Grennan’s big year. His track Sober was an instant success and took up residence on the Radio X playlist for weeks. Now his new track, Barbed Wire, is doing the business as his debut album hits the streets.

Titled Lighting Matches, the record showcases Grennan’s distinctive, bluesy voice. And we were delighted when Tom came into the Radio X session studio to play some of the songs from the record, including the new single, Barbed Wire:

Grennan originally intended to be a professional footballer - he told Radio X: “I played for Luton Town, which was wicked. And then I went off to Stevenage for a while and was managed by Luther Blissett. He ended up kicking me out! My attitude as a young boy stunk, really.”

Thankfully he soon found his voice after performing karaoke at a friend’s house party. Tom made a huge splash when he was the guest vocalist on the Chase and Status track When It All Goes Wrong.

The wider world first heard his amazing pipes with the release of Sober in February of 2018. Watch him perform an amazing version of the song in the Radio X session studio at the top of this page.

The Found What I’ve Been Looking For EP was first released in July 2017, and has reappeared as the opening track from the Lighting Matches album. The song has also appeared on the soundtrack to the FIFA 18 game. Nice!