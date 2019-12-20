Tom Grennan teases "something special" for his fans

The Found What I've Been Looking For star has told his followers to sign up to his mailing list for exclusive content, suggesting the follow-up to Lighting Matches is on its way.

Tom Grennan has teased "something special" for his fans.

The singer-songwriter, who is preparing to release the follow-up to his 2018 debut album Lighting Matches next year, has now told fans they can expect something to drop soon.

Taking to Twitter the Sober singer wrote: "Got something special to share with you... sign up to my mailer if you wanna see it first".

Got something special to share with you... sign up to my mailer if you wanna see it first 👀 https://t.co/NdiEMRt2zO pic.twitter.com/RT3AknBAwi — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Grennan proved he’s getting into the Christmas spirit, by sharing a video of himself singing a rendition of Walking In The Air from Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman.

In the video he says: "Merry Christmas everybody! Listen I've been rehearsing this week, last week, getting ready for Christmas and the New Year, rehearsing with this lot. [...] Listen I can't wait for you lot to hear new music, and yeah, love ya! Safe."

Watch it here:

Getting ready for Christmas 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J4ahWYBzmw — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Grennan previously revealed that his second album is finished and he's "ready to rumble" next year.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in Coventry Town city centre, Grennan revealed: "It's amazing mate, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.

"I'm gonna hit the ground running in 2020 and hopefully that'll be my breakthrough year!"

Tom Grennan. Picture: Press

The Barbed Wire singer admitted it's been difficult sitting on the new tracks, adding: "It's been so hard, to know that there's really good songs in the bank - but patience is key, man.

"I'm usually like a dog with a bone, I want want want, and I want it now.

"But good things come when patience has been sat on."