Tom Grennan reveals official video for Amen single

Watch the visuals for the next track to be taken from Grennan's forthcoming Evering Road album and our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Tom Grennan has released the video for his Amen single.

The song is the latest cut to be taken from his forthcoming second studio album, Evering Road, which follows his chart-topping Lighting Matches.

Speaking about the single, Grennan revealed the gospel inspired song is "about being in an internal battle, whether that's with yourself, something or someone else."

He added: "In my case it was battling with my relationship and making decisions on what I actually wanted. I'm not a religious man, but we all believe and find our release in something! Be it family, friendship, freedom, football - Amen!!"

Evering Road will also feature the previously released singles, Oh Please and This Is The Place.

Tom Grennan recently revealed Evering Road is named after his old Clapton address where he lived with his ex girlfriend and the album will be released on 5 March 2021.

The 25-year-old reflected: "This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I've learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space. Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it's so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I'm just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person."

See the full tracklist for Tom Grennan's Evering Road:

1. If Only

2. Something Better

3. Little Bit Of Love

4. Amen

5. It Hurts

6. Never Be A Right Time

7. This Is The Place

8. Sweeter Then

9. Make My Mind Up

10. Second Time

11. You Matter To Me

12. Oh Please

13. I Don't Need A Reason

14. Love Has Different Ways To Say Goodbye