Tom Grennan reveals official video for Amen single

9 October 2020, 19:50

Watch the visuals for the next track to be taken from Grennan's forthcoming Evering Road album and our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Tom Grennan has released the video for his Amen single.

The song is the latest cut to be taken from his forthcoming second studio album, Evering Road, which follows his chart-topping Lighting Matches.

Speaking about the single, Grennan revealed the gospel inspired song is "about being in an internal battle, whether that's with yourself, something or someone else."

He added: "In my case it was battling with my relationship and making decisions on what I actually wanted. I'm not a religious man, but we all believe and find our release in something! Be it family, friendship, freedom, football - Amen!!"

Evering Road will also feature the previously released singles, Oh Please and This Is The Place.

Watch the video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles is Tom Grennan's secret landlord

Tom Grennan stars in the video for his Amen single
Tom Grennan stars in the video for his Amen single. Picture: YouTube/Tom Grennan

READ MORE: Chris Moyles is Tom Grennan's secret landlord

Tom Grennan recently revealed Evering Road is named after his old Clapton address where he lived with his ex girlfriend and the album will be released on 5 March 2021.

The 25-year-old reflected: "This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I've learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space. Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it's so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I'm just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person."

See the full tracklist for Tom Grennan's Evering Road:

1. If Only

2. Something Better

3. Little Bit Of Love

4. Amen

5. It Hurts

6. Never Be A Right Time

7. This Is The Place

8. Sweeter Then

9. Make My Mind Up

10. Second Time

11. You Matter To Me

12. Oh Please

13. I Don't Need A Reason

14. Love Has Different Ways To Say Goodbye

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles crisp debate

Chris Moyles and the team have a riveting crisp debate

Chris Moyles' biggest and funniest rants

Celebrate 30 years of Chris Moyles in radio with his biggest rants
Dom delivered the Prize Dump to our mischievous winner Nick this week

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump winner Nick pranks Dom!

Radio X marks 30 years of Chris Moyles in broadcasting

Radio X surprises Chris Moyles to mark his 30 years in broadcasting

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Lennon, returning from his honeymoon with Yoko Ono, 2 April 1969

John Lennon at 80: his most memorable quotes

The Beatles

John Lennon in 1970

Can you ace this John Lennon quiz?

Quizzes

John Lennon in Hyde Park in 1975

John Lennon "didn't love his voice," says son Sean

The Beatles

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks shares new song featuring Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters

Muse in 2019

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Time Is Running Out by Muse?

Quizzes

Latest On Radio X

John Lennon in July 1971

The truth behind John Lennon's "happy" quote

John Lennon

The grave of Jim Morrison in Père Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, France

The most famous posthumous albums in music history

Features

The La's in 1990: drummer Neil Mavers, bassist John Power, guitarist and vocalist Lee Mavers and guitarist Peter Camell

The best One Album Wonders of all time

Features

Elbow in 2008: Craig Potter, Guy Garvey, Richard Jupp, Pete Turner and Mark Potter

QUIZ: How well do you know the words to Elbow's Grounds For Divorce?

Quizzes

Noel Gallagher and Dizzee Rascal

Noel Gallagher has worked on a collaboration with Dizzee Rascal

Noel Gallagher

Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy GRAMMY salute to Prince

Foo Fighters launch People of Rock and Roll digital zine

Foo Fighters