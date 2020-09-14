Tom Grennan announces virtual gig at O2 Academy Brixton

14 September 2020, 13:30 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 13:34

The singer-songwriter is the first act confirmed for the virtual concert series, with tickets going on sale for the livestream event this week.

Tom Grennan is the first artist to be announced for Live Nation and MelodyVR's Live From O2 Academy Brixton virtual concert series.

The Oh Please singer will take to the stage at the iconic London venue on 2 October, making what will be one of the first gigs taking place there since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "Nothing can replace the thrill of live music, especially in a venue as iconic as O2 Academy Brixton. I have loved playing there in the past and I can't wait to get on the stage again with MelodyVR and bring you a taste of the new album. I am putting together something really special for everyone at home who I've missed so much."

The 360-degree virtual reality performance will be available to watch via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets.

The audience will be transported onto the stage at the O2 Academy Brixton and will be able to switch between different camera angles.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday 16 September from 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.

READ MORE: Tom Grennnan reveals plans to try a vegan diet

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

READ MORE: Tom Grennan shares adorable throwback photo of himself singing at his brother’s christening

Grennan was due to hit the road in May for a UK tour, before the shows were postponed due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

The singer-songwriter has kept himself busy in lockdown however, and despite overcoming coronavirus symptoms himself, managed to help get packages to those in need in his local area.

He even kicked-off Radio X's Phone Covers series by covering Paolo Nutini's Last Request.

Watch him in action here:

WATCH: See more epic performances on Radio X's Phone Covers page

