Listen to Tom Grennan's This Is The Place single

The track is the first cut to be taken from the singer-songwriter's singer-songwriter and the follow-up to 2018's Lighting Matches.

Tom Grennan has released his brand new This Is The Place single.

The song is the first taste of new material to come from Grennan since his 2018 debut album, Lighting Matches and will feature on his new record, which is set for release on 20 January 2020.

Grennan said of the track: "This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping utter chaos and carnage. My happy place, my go to place! Whether it’s on my own or with the person I love. The song documents the kind of journey I go on to get there, and one that I would make any time of the day to reach a serene and cleansing state of mind."

Tom Grennan. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

The singer-songwriter shared his excitement at the track being released, literally shouting at the camera: "Ahh! This Is The Place is out right now. Everybody, listen up. Stream it, play it, tell your friends. I love ya. Mwah."

Grennan's debut, which was Top 5 in the UK album charts, included hits in Sober, Found What I've Been Looking For, Barbed Wire and Something In The Water.

Watch Tom Grennan sing Found What I've Been Looking For in a special Radio X session below:

Grennan has been previously teasing new music was on its way, telling Bang Showbiz it was ready and finished last year.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz in Coventry Town city centre, Grennan revealed: "It's amazing mate, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.

"I'm gonna hit the ground running in 2020 and hopefully that'll be my breakthrough year!"

The Barbed Wire singer admitted it's been difficult sitting on the new tracks, adding: "It's been so hard, to know that there's really good songs in the bank - but patience is key, man."I'm usually like a dog with a bone, I want want want, and I want it now."But good things come when patience has been sat on."

Leading up to Christmas, the Sober singer also teased "something special" for his fans, telling them on Twitter: "Got something special to share with you... sign up to my mailer if you wanna see it first".

