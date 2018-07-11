Tom Grennan Is Attempting A Guinness World Record Right Now

11 July 2018, 13:30

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan. Picture: Press

The Sober singer is attempting the most concerts in multiple towns in 12 hours. Watch Radio X's Instagram Story to see how he's getting on.

Tom Grennan is half-way through attempting a Guinness World Record.

The Sober singer, who released his Lighting Matches album last Friday (6 July), is vying to play the most concerts in multiple towns in 12 hours.

The string of gigs, which kicked off this morning in Bolton and will end in Marlborough, need to have a minimum of 10 spectators each.

But, if Twitter is anything to go by, he's getting a lot more than that, with fans flocking to see him play in their hometown.

Those worried if ex semi-pro footballer Grennan will be missing the match need not worry though, since the shows are set to finish in time for kick off at 7pm.

Tom Grennan has taken over the Radio X's Instagram Story to let us know just how he's getting on.

See Tom Grennan's gig schedule below:

See what he's getting up to here.

With all those gigs to complete, Grennan might need an extra special rider.

Find out how the Barbed Wire singer gives Mariah Carey a run for her money in the diva demand stakes:

See the singer-songwriter reveal how he overcame his dyslexia:

Tom Grennan's Lighting Matches album is out now.

Watch him perform his Sober single in a Radio X live session:

