Tom Grennan Is Attempting A Guinness World Record Right Now

The Sober singer is attempting the most concerts in multiple towns in 12 hours. Watch Radio X's Instagram Story to see how he's getting on.

Tom Grennan is half-way through attempting a Guinness World Record.

The Sober singer, who released his Lighting Matches album last Friday (6 July), is vying to play the most concerts in multiple towns in 12 hours.

The string of gigs, which kicked off this morning in Bolton and will end in Marlborough, need to have a minimum of 10 spectators each.

But, if Twitter is anything to go by, he's getting a lot more than that, with fans flocking to see him play in their hometown.

Just seen @Tom_Grennan for the 4th time, @BarnOnTheFarm 2017, 2018, @TRNSMTfest and now breaking a world record - what a year he’s had, so much love for him!! pic.twitter.com/xSK9CITv8R — Jess White (@jess_rose_w) July 11, 2018

Nearly 2 years of listening to @Tom_Grennan and I finally got to see him live, twice in 24 hours!! The album is insane and was definitely worth the wait, loads of love ❤



p.s. it's coming home x pic.twitter.com/O2M9DF4p93 — soph(ie) (@_sophrenwick) July 11, 2018

Thanks to ⁦@Tom_Grennan⁩ for a short but VERY sweet set in Knutsford as part of the world record attempt.



(Complete with super sinister guitarist😂)



Hopefully see you back in Manchester real soon 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/9pa5CIXCjb — Mark Payne (@MapMove) July 11, 2018

Those worried if ex semi-pro footballer Grennan will be missing the match need not worry though, since the shows are set to finish in time for kick off at 7pm.

Tom Grennan has taken over the Radio X's Instagram Story to let us know just how he's getting on.

See Tom Grennan's gig schedule below:

With all those gigs to complete, Grennan might need an extra special rider.

Tom Grennan's Lighting Matches album is out now.

