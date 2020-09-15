Tom Grennan on Amy Winehouse: "She's the Queen of England and always will be"

The singer-songwriter is a huge fan of the late icon and talked about her impact on what would have been her 37th birthday this week.

Tom Grennan has reflected on Amy Winehouse and the impact she had on him as a musician.

The Oh Please singer is a huge fan of the late singer, who sadly passed away in 2011, and has lauded her a massive inspiration.

Asked by Radio X's George Godfrey on what would have been her 37th birthday how important an influence she was to him, Grennan replied: "Massively. As it goes she's the Queen of England and always will be.

"But the way she wrote songs, and songs that were so sad. So many demons, and the way she wrote her songs to make everybody in the world feel great is just crazy."

He added: "She'll live forever, man."

Watch our interview with Tom Grennan above.

Tom Grennan praised Amy Winehouse on what would have been her 37th birthday. Picture: 1. Press 2. Phillip Massey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Asked if he had to choose a favourite song from the Back To Black icon, he replied: "Always I'd have to go to You Know I'm No Good".

See Tom Grennan cover his favourite Amy Winehouse song below:

Tom Greenan covers Amy Winehouse Tom Grennan's Amy Winehouse cover is quality! 📹@Tom.Grennan Posted by Radio X on Thursday, 6 September 2018

This isn't the first time Grennan has spoken out about his deep love and appreciation for Amy Winehouse.

On the ninth anniversary of her death he shared an image of her with the caption: "9yrs gone. My RELIGION! RIP Amy"

Meanwhile, Tom Grennan has just announced a virtual gig at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The This Is The Place singer singer will take to the stage at the iconic London venue on 2 October, making what will be one of the first gigs taking place there since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "Nothing can replace the thrill of live music, especially in a venue as iconic as O2 Academy Brixton. I have loved playing there in the past and I can't wait to get on the stage again with MelodyVR and bring you a taste of the new album. I am putting together something really special for everyone at home who I've missed so much."

The 360-degree virtual reality performance will be available to watch via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets.

The audience will be transported onto the stage at the O2 Academy Brixton and will be able to switch between different camera angles.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday 16 September from 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.

