The Who at Wembley Stadium: date, support, stage times & more

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are set for a mammoth gig at Wembley Stadium, which includes special guests Kaiser Chiefs and Eddie Vedder. Get the stage times here.

The Who are set to play a headline gig at London's Wembley Stadium this Saturday (6 July), where they will treat fans to a bevy of their famous hits, including Baba O'Riley, Behind Blue Eyes, I Can't Explain and My Generation.

The Substitute rockers will also be joined by a line-up of special guests at the gig, including none other than Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Watch the grunge band cover The Who's Baba O'Riley above.

Find out who else is set for the huge stadium gig and when they will go on stage here...

The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend pose on a scooter in Wembley Stadium. Picture: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

What are the stage times for The Who's Wembley Stadium gig?

Doors open - 3:00pm

Connor Selby Band - 3:40pm

Imelda May - 4:25pm

Kaiser Chiefs - 5:20pm

Eddie Vedder - 6:30pm

The Who - 8:00pm

Show finish - 10:30pm

Who are the support acts?

The Connor Selby Band

Connor Selby will be the first artist to take to the stage at Wembley tomorrow, bringing his brand of rock and blues to the crowd.

Watch him perform at The 100 Club:

Imelda May

The Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will be the second act to take to the stage.

Watch the official video for her Should've Been You single:

Kaiser Chiefs

Ricky Wilson and co will treat fans to hits from across their seven albums, including the likes of I Predict A Riot, Ruby, Parachute and Hole In My Soul.

Eddie Vedder

The Pearl Jam frontman needs no introduction. The grunge icon, will treat fans to a host of hits from the grunge band including Alive, Black and Even Flow, wile playing covers of everyone from Queen to Tom Petty.

