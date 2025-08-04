The Who's Roger Daltrey is "nervous about making it to the end" of North American farewell tour dates

The Who's Roger Daltrey has discussed playing live. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Who singer has discussed the "gruelling shows" in a new interview and admitted that he has "the potential to get really ill".

Roger Daltrey is nervous about making it to the end of The Who’s North American farewell tour.

The legendary British rockers will kick off their farewell dates, dubbed The Song Is Over, in the region on 16th August and frontman Daltrey hopes he can last the course.

"It’s gruelling." he told The Times. "In the days when I was singing Who songs for three hours a night, six nights a week, I was working harder than most footballers ...

"I’m going to be 82 next year. Fortunately, my voice is still as good as ever. I’m still singing in the same keys and it’s still bloody loud, but I can’t tell you if it will still be there in October. There’s a big part of me that’s going: I just hope I make it through".

The substitute singer has also talked about how a battle with meningitis nine years ago led him to unable to regulate his body temperature when the weather is warm and he's performing on stage

He told the outlet: "It’s done a lot of damage. It’s b******* up my internal thermometer, so every time I start singing in any climate over 75 degrees I’m wringing with sweat, which drains my body salts.

"The potential to get really ill is there and, I have to be honest, I’m nervous about making it to the end of the tour."

The Who will visit the US and Canada throughout August and September before wrapping up their dates in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 28th September.

The the dates have been billed as their last shows in the region, the band haven't been too confident about whether they have plans to embark on similar dates on their home soil.

During the Song Is Over press conference, which took place at the Iconic Images Gallery in London., Daltrey said: "I don’t want to say it won’t happen, but equally I’m not confident in saying that there will be."

Guitarist and sonsmith Pete Townshend added: "I would agree completely. I really enjoyed the last tour that we did [in 2023], but it was a strange one. We played a lot of open air gigs, but we had an insurance problem, which meant we couldn’t play some of the more classic places that one plays on a UK tour.

"The door is open to us. We could do a week at The O2, a couple of weeks at the Royal Albert Hall, but we don’t do consecutive shows. We like to do a show and take a break.”

