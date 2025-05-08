The Who announce 2025 The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour

The Who have announced final dates in the US & Canada. Picture: Press

The legendary rockers have shared their plans to play the United States and Canada for one last time. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Who have announced The Song Is Over farewell North American tour for 2025.

The My Generation icons - comprised of Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey - shared the news in a special press conference in London today (Thursday 8th May that they will say goodbye to the US and Canada for a string of 16 dates in total.

The shows will kick off at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena at 16th August and will include a show at New York's Madison Square Garden, before coming to a close at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 28th September.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and through The Who Fan Club, beginning on Tuesday 13th May.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which starts on Friday 16th May at 10:00 AM local time via thewho.com/tour/.

Pete Townshend attended the press conference in person, while frontman Roger Daltrey joined via video link:

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey announce their 2025 The Song Is Over North American tour. Picture: Faysal Hassan for Live Nation

Speaking of the news, songsmith and guitarist Townshend said: “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

See the dates for The Who The Song Is Over 2025 North America Tour:

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

