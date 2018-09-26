Richard Ashcroft Reacts To The Coral's Spoof Video

The Liverpool band mimicked The Verve legend's recent Twitter video to announce their tour dates, and Ashcroft responded in the best way ever.

The Coral shared a parody video this week based on Richard Ashcroft to help promote their UK tour dates.

Watch it above.

It all started when the former Verve frontman sent a video message to all the "trolls" on Twitter, who accused him of using drugs, after a mysterious bag seemed to fall from his pocket during his appearance on Soccer AM on the weekend.

The Coral's Nick Power put his own spin on it in a hilarious video copying the These People singer, telling their followers: "Number one: Don’t you ever surmise that I can’t ice skate. I was doing triple axels before some of you were born.

"And Number B: Me and peas have had no relationship for decades – I prefer carrots.”

See Richard Ashcroft's original rant, which he deleted from his official Twitter account, here:

Richard Ashcroft on Instagram pic.twitter.com/sDUvnhgXdp — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) September 22, 2018

Fans were congratulating the band for their sense of humour when Ashcroft himself responded to the video on Instagram and seemed to see the funny side.

"Good luck with the tour mate hop I brought a bit of traffic you’re way," the Sonnet singer wrote in the comments section.

"I might even pop down see you".

See his reaction in our screen grab below:

Richard Ashcroft comments under The Coral's spoof video. Picture: Instragram/The Coral Band

See The Coral's tour dates here:

The Soccer AM interview also saw Ashcroft tell budding musicians to turn off The X Factor, and gush about The Rolling Stones.

"Bless them, I love them. They're an institution," said the Surprised by the Joy singer.

"The Rolling Stones will live forever. It was an honour for me to play with them no matter what went on with Bitter Sweet [Symphony]".

Watch a clip of his interview here:

Meanwhile, Ashcroft is preparing to release his fifth solo album, Natural Rebel, on 19 October 2018.

Richard Ashcroft's Natural Rebel album. Picture: Artwork/Press

From it comes his single Surprised by the Joy, and new single Born To Be Strangers, which is out now.

Watch his video for Surprised By The Joy here:

To support the record, Ashcroft will play some intimate shows this winter in venues across the UK including Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Manchester & London.

Watch Richard Ashcroft talk about The Verve's Sonnet ballad:

Watch The Coral's nostalgic rendition of Dreaming Of You: