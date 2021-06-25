The Vaccines announce new album Back In Love City

The band are back with their fifth album, which is due in September.

By Radio X

The Vaccines have announced details for their forthcoming fifth album.

Taking to Twitter, frontman Justin Young said: "V pleased to announce Back In Love City, our fifth child is coming 10th September."

here we go. V pleased to announce BACK IN LOVE CITY, our fifth child is coming 10th september 💊💊 pre-order it here: https://t.co/anHpmVIz2V pic.twitter.com/si3VGSixhf — The Vaccines (@thevaccines) June 25, 2021

Back In Love City will feature the former Radio X Record Of The Week Headphones Baby and will be the follow up 2018's Combat Sports.

The new material was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas just before lockdown with producer Daniel Ledinsky, with the final album being mixed by the members remotely.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of a special covers EP, Cosy Karaoke Vol 1, in May.

Back In Love City is available to pre-order via www.thevaccines.com, while the title track is available to listen to on all major streaming services right now:

The Vaccines - Back In Love City track listing: