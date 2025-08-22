The Vaccines' debut album 15th anniversary tour dates: Everything you need to know

The Vaccines are set for anniversary dates next year. Picture: Timothy N Heinrich

By Jenny Mensah

The band will embark on dates to celebrate their debut effort What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? turning 15 next year.

The Vaccines have announced What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? 15th anniversary dates for 2026.

The indie pop rockers - comprised of Justin Young (lead vocals, guitars), Ãrni Ãrnason (bass, vocals), Timothy Lanham (guitars, keys, vocals) and Yoann Intonti (drums) - will celebrate 15 years since the release of their acclaimed debut album with dates across the UK next year.

The shows, which kick off in Newcastle's O2 City Hall on Tuesday 3rd March and culminate with a homecoming set at O2 Academy Brixton, will see the band perform the album in full as well as a selection of their greatest hits - joined by special guests Brigitte Calls Me Baby.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th August from 10am, with the pre-sale starting on Wednesday 27th August from 10am and fans can sign up here to register.

The Vaccines What Did You Expect From The Vaccines 20th anniversary dates. Picture: Press

See The Vaccines' What did You Expect From The Vaccines 20th anniversary dates for 2026:

Tue 3rd Mar NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, O2 City Hall

Wed 4th Mar EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Fri 6th Mar MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sat 7th Mar BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Mon 9th Mar LEEDS, O2 Academy

Tue 10th Mar NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

Wed 11th Mar BRISTOL, The Prospect Building

Fri 13th Mar LONDON, O2 Academy Brixton

What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? was released on 11th March 2011 and debuted at number four on the UK chart. It went on to be certified Platinum and kicked off what would become the band's unbroken run of Top 5 UK albums-a streak that continued with their sixth and most recent album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations, in 2024.

Widely considered among the best guitar albums of the 2010s, The Vaccines' debut features breakthrough hits, including If You Wanna, Post Break-Up Sex, and Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra).

Since the release of Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations in January last year, The Vaccines have toured extensively, completing UK and North American headline tours, and touring as far as Mexico, Bali, Australia and China.

The band are currently working on new music and have told their fans to watch this space.

