This Charming Man: 10 things you didn’t know about The Smiths' classic single

Morrissey in 1984 and the sleeve to The Smiths' single This Charming Man. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The classic indie floorfiller was issued on Halloween 1983 - which was also Johnny Marr's 20th birthday! Radio X looks at the making of this landmark single.

By Antonia Vlad

This Charming Man was The Smiths' second single, released on 31st October 1983. It was both Halloween and guitarist Johnny Marr's 20th birthday. He'd co-written the song with singer and lyricist Morrissey and soon found themselves with their first British chart hit.

With its distinctive, upbeat guitar riff and witty lyric, it’s no surprise this song became a huge success for the band, who were still relatively unknown indie band, signed to the Rough Trade label.

Here's the inside story behind this evergreen indie classic.

The Smiths - This Charming Man (Official Music Video)