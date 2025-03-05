The Lathums announce May Bank Holiday Weekender shows

On Air Now
5 March 2025, 16:45
The Wigan band have announced shows in London, Cardiff and Leicester, with tickets on sale now.
The Lathums are set for a May Bank Holiday Weekender.
The Wigan four-piece - made up of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans, Matty Murphy- are set for three gigs across the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.
They kick off their "electric" shows, which will see them perform with a full-band at Pryzm Disco Room in London on 28th April, before heading to the Tramshed in Cardiff on 1st May and the O2 Academy Leicester on 3rd May.
Their previously announced date at Bootleg Social in Blackpool has already sold out.
Tickets are on sale now.
Meanwhile, The Lathums are in a race with Doves for UK number one album this week, with their Matter Does Not Define album and the Manchester band's Constellations for the Lonely record both neck and neck in the chart battle.
Stream The Lathums album - which includes singles No Direction, Stellar Cast, the heartbreaking Long Shadows and their infectious glam rock-inspired single Heartbreaker - below:
Previously speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the meaning of the album, Moore explained: "It can mean a plethora of things. The big thing for me is, especially in this day and age that we live in.... it's hard to find a bit of solace in things. A bit of normality and comfort.
"I think people are very divided and I know there have been for as long as man's been around. There's always been division, but I think it would be nice for some kinda just thinking outside of your own headspace and just... I like thinking that there's more good than bad and people just need to come together a little bit more now."
He went on: "It's already a really dark place out there anyway, so we don't need to make it worse. I think I'd like people to engage a little bit.
"And the beauty about humans is we have these voices. We have these ways of communicating with people and it's the thing that separates us from being mere beats. And we don't use it enough I don't think, so I wanted to make a a bit of a point of that."
Another chart-topping album would see the band score their third consecutive UK number one album after 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be and 2023's From Nothing to a Little Bit More.
The Lathums - Stellar Cast (acoustic) | Radio X
Meanwhile, The Lathums are set to embark on an extensive UK & Ireland tour in support of the new album this month.
The dates, which kick off at Glasgow's Barrowland in March, include two shows at Manchester O2 Apolo, a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton and huge show at Leeds' Millennium Square.
Visit for thelathums.com any remaining tickets.
