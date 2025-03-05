The Lathums announce May Bank Holiday Weekender shows

The Lathums have unveiled another singer. Picture: Ewan Ogden

The Wigan band have announced shows in London, Cardiff and Leicester, with tickets on sale now.

The Lathums are set for a May Bank Holiday Weekender.

The Wigan four-piece - made up of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans, Matty Murphy- are set for three gigs across the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

They kick off their "electric" shows, which will see them perform with a full-band at Pryzm Disco Room in London on 28th April, before heading to the Tramshed in Cardiff on 1st May and the O2 Academy Leicester on 3rd May.

Their previously announced date at Bootleg Social in Blackpool has already sold out.

Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, The Lathums are in a race with Doves for UK number one album this week, with their Matter Does Not Define album and the Manchester band's Constellations for the Lonely record both neck and neck in the chart battle.

Stream The Lathums album - which includes singles No Direction, Stellar Cast, the heartbreaking Long Shadows and their infectious glam rock-inspired single Heartbreaker - below:

See The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define tracklisting:

Leave No Stone Unturned Reflections Of Lessons Left Stellar Cast Heartbreaker Dynamite Unrequited Love No Direction Until Our Bitter End Knocking At Your Door The Jester Surrounded By Beauty Long Shadows

Previously speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the meaning of the album, Moore explained: "It can mean a plethora of things. The big thing for me is, especially in this day and age that we live in.... it's hard to find a bit of solace in things. A bit of normality and comfort.

"I think people are very divided and I know there have been for as long as man's been around. There's always been division, but I think it would be nice for some kinda just thinking outside of your own headspace and just... I like thinking that there's more good than bad and people just need to come together a little bit more now."

He went on: "It's already a really dark place out there anyway, so we don't need to make it worse. I think I'd like people to engage a little bit.

"And the beauty about humans is we have these voices. We have these ways of communicating with people and it's the thing that separates us from being mere beats. And we don't use it enough I don't think, so I wanted to make a a bit of a point of that."

Another chart-topping album would see the band score their third consecutive UK number one album after 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be and 2023's From Nothing to a Little Bit More.

The Lathums - Stellar Cast (acoustic) | Radio X

Meanwhile, The Lathums are set to embark on an extensive UK & Ireland tour in support of the new album this month.

The dates, which kick off at Glasgow's Barrowland in March, include two shows at Manchester O2 Apolo, a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton and huge show at Leeds' Millennium Square.

Visit for thelathums.com any remaining tickets.

The Lathums' 2025 tour dates:

Thu 13 March 2025 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Fri 14 March 2025 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Extra Date

Sat 15 March 2025 - Newcastle, NX Newcastle – SOLD OUT

Mon 17 March 2025- Stoke, Victoria Hall

Tue 18 March 2025 - Sheffield, Octagon

Thu 20 March 2025 - Nottingham, Rock City

Fri 21 March 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sat 22 March 2025 - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Mon 24 March 2025- Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Tue 25 March 2025 - Bristol, SWX

Thu 27 March 2025 - Belfast, Limelight

Fri 28 March 2025 - Dublin, The Academy

Thu 10 April 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – Extra Date

Fri 11 April 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – SOLD OUT

Sat 12 July 2025 – Leeds, Millennium Square

