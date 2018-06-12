WATCH: Is This The Best Cover Of The Killers' Mr. Brightside?

See the 2003 The Killers' classic like you've never seen it before.

The Killers' Mr. Brightside is a song we've all heard countless of times.

It's filled many an indie night dancefloor, been played at many a house party and no doubt caused friends to rush the stage at thousands of weddings.

But have you ever seen the Las Vegas rockers' biggest hit on an ukulele played in what looks like a very picturesque setting?

Watch this video above, which was shared on Instagram by actor and musician alf.ravazzani.

Watch The Killers play the 2003 hit at their 2017 Glastonbury secret set:

Meanwhile, The Killers and Liam Gallagher are set to reunite when they play the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The former Oasis fronrman and the When You Were Young legends are among some of the stars lined up to take to the stage across the weekend of racing in September, when the world’s top racing drivers descend on the Asian country.

The Singapore Grand Prix runs from 14 to 16 September and will also feature several home grown artists, as well as international superstars such as Dua Lipa, Simply Red, and Martin Garrix.On the action-packed weekend’s opening day, festivities are set to be kicked off by Mandopop star Jay Chou, alongside jazz singer and Singapore native Joanna Dong, who was a member of Jay’s Sing! China team last year.

Brandon Flowers and co - who last graced the Singapore Grand Prix stage in 2013 - will take to the stage alongside Wall Of Glass hitmaker Liam on 15 September, whilst EDM star Martin Garrix and New Rules singer Dua Lipa will close the celebrations the following day.

Also in the line-up are the likes of Young Fathers, The Sugarhill Gang, Sekai No Owari, and ABBA tribute act Björn Again.

Watch Galagher join the band on stage Lollapalooza Festival in Brazil at the end of March: