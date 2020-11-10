Watch Kelly Clarkson's cover of The Killers' Mr. Brightside

Watch the singer take on The Killers' 2004 hit in her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson has covered The Killers' Mr. Brightside on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer-songwriter and the first ever American Idol winner continued the second season of her talk show in style this month by taking on the indie pop favourite and making it her own.

Watch Kelly Clarkson's cover of The Killers' 2004 hit above, which she performed in her puntastic Kellyoke segment.

Kelly Clarkson and The Killers' Brandon Flowers. Picture: 1. Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 2. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

Fans were pretty impressed with the rendition, with one writing YouTube: "She needs to release an album of covers," and another adding: "We need a full version of this".

It's not the only rock anthem the powerhouse has covered on her show's Kellyoke segment, tackling everything from Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire to 4 Non Blondes What's Up?

Watch her perform Aerosmith's Dream On single this week:

When the Since You've Been Gone singer isn't busy on her own show, she's acting as a coach on The Voice US where she's recently enlisted Leon Bridges as a mentor.

Fun fact y’all.. not only is @LeonBridges an amazing mentor, but he can play the heck out of the guitar! #TeamKelly #VoiceBattles pic.twitter.com/epwSsiqeJe — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) November 10, 2020

