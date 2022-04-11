The Killers announce Sheffield warm up show ahead of UK stadium tour

11 April 2022, 12:39 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 13:38

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers in 2021
The Killers will special intimate gig in Sheffield next month. Picture: Bryan Bedder/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co will play a warm up show at the O2 Academy in Sheffield. Find out when they're playing and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Killers have announced a warm up UK show.

The Las Vegas rockers are finally set to visit this side of the pond for their long-awaited stadium dates and now they've confirmed an intimate show at the O2 Academy Sheffield just before.

Find out everything we know about the gig so far, including when it takes place and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: What was THAT line in The Killers' Human inspired by and why is it so controversial?

What is The Killers' Sheffield date?

The Killers will play a special warm up show on Tuesday 17th May 2022.

When do The Killers' Sheffield tickets go on sale?

Priority Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 12th April from 10am BST. General sale tickets go on sale on Thursday 14th April from 10am BST from thekillersmusic.com, gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk.

What are The Killers 2022 UK & Ireland stadium dates?

  • 24th May - Doncaster Keepmoat Stadium
  • 26th May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
  • 28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena
  • 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
  • 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
  • 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
  • 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
  • 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
  • 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
  • 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

READ MORE: Why is The Killers' second album called Sam's Town?

