The Killers to play UEFA Champions League final kick off show

The Killers UEFA Champions League press image. Picture: Rob Loud

By Jenny Mensah

The Mr Brightside rockers will play the final, which will be held at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday 30th May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers are set to perform as headliners of the UEFA Champions League final kick-off show.

The Mr. Brightside rockers will play the sporting fixture at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday 30th May, playing their hit song which soundtracked their viral livestream of England winning the Euro semi final in 2024.

Brandon Flowers and co broke the news with an ad, which featured none other than football legend David Beckham and saw them both race to the event.

The Killers said of the news: "When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, we said yes without hesitation, some stages speak for themselves.

"We’re honored to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match.”

Fans can the kick off show on 30th May through the official UEFA YouTube channel.

The indie rockers aren't the only noughties legends to have played a UEFA Champions League final, with the nu-metal icons performance preceding Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win against Inter Milan.

Read more:

The Killers' Brandon Flowers play an epic set at Middlesbrough. Picture: Rob Loud

Meanwhile, earlier this year Brandon Flowers revealed when fans can expect another Killers album.

The Las Vegas rockers' last studio effort was Pressure Machine in 2021, but according to the frontman, fans will have to wait another year for its follow-up while he works on personal projects.

“My best guess is that in 2027 you will get the best Killers record," the Mr. Brightside rocker said reports The Sun.

However, before we get another release from the indie rockers, Flowers teased that he had been working two more solo efforts in Nashville which are a "departure" from his usual style.

He added: "I have two records complete. One is almost mixed. The other will follow shortly. I’m trying to decide how this is going to work logistically.

“I had a ball making them in Nashville. It’s a departure for sure. Gotta keep you all on your toes."

The Killers forthcoming eighth studio album will follow Hot Fuss (2004), Sam's Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017), Imploding the Mirage (2020) and Pressure Machine (2021).

Flowers upcoming solo works will follow his first solo record Flamingo in 2021 and its follow-up The Desired Effect in 2015, both of which he took out on tour.

Read more:

2024 saw the band celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with dates, which saw them play the album in full at a special homecoming Las Vegas residency.

Though the band marked their greatest hits with epic Rebel Diamond tour dates on this side of the pond, their UK fans never got the full Hot Fuss treatment.

Sadly, when quizzed if the band will ever bring Hot Fuss shows to Blighty, the frontman told NME: “No, I’m sorry!”

Asked jokingly why he hates UK fans, he insisted: "No, I don’t!"

"We did 13 shows and I guarantee you that half of the crowd was British," he added, referring to their epic dates in Sin City. "I’m sorry that it was expensive but it was probably worth it because those were fun shows.”

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll - The Colosseum, Las Vegas

Read more: