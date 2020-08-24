The Killers' next album could have a 90s vibe

24 August 2020, 10:19

The Killers 2020
The Killers 2020. Picture: Olivia Bee/Press

Brandon Flowers says that lockdown has made him very prolific in writing new songs.

Brandon Flowers has said that the next Killers album will arrive in 2021, claiming that lockdown has been "pretty fruitful" for songwriting.

The frontman also reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic has made him look back on his youth in Las Vegas. "I’ve gotten quite pricked by nostalgia,” he told The Independent. “Weirdly Nineties vibrations and ruminations on being a teenager in a town where I felt hopeless."

He went on: "This is the point where I’d usually be on tour promoting and celebrating the record that we just made and, having that swept out from underneath me, I just turned right back to the piano and the studio.

"I was pleasantly surprised to find that you kinda have this muscle that you’re exercising and massaging and strengthening while you’re writing and then you just go on tour and you stop it. It’s been real interesting to keep that going and a lot of songs have been coming."

The band's sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, was released on Friday (21 August), but their UK tour in support of the record has been pushed back until May 2021 due to the pandemic.

Speaking to NME, Flowers added that the band had already "Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months.

“I had a lot of time on my hands. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

