The Killers share "progress report" from Imploding The Mirage album

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM

Brandon Flowers and co have shared what looks like notes on their latest tracklist for their Imploding The Mirage album.

The Killers have shared an update on the progress on their new album.

Brandon Flowers and co have made no secret of the fact that they're working on the finishing touches to their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage, which is set for release this year.

Now taking to Instagram, the Las Vegas rockers shared an updated tracklist with notes on what's still left to be done.

On the notepad, their previously released Caution single has a tick beside it, while their first three tracks My Own Souls Warning, Blowback and Dying Breed still require some work.

See it here:

Their latest update comes after The Killers' rescheduled the UK & Irish dates for their Imploding The Mirage World Tour.

The band shared a new tour poster last month, alongside the caption: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021 dates:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle