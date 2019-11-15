The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage album and UK & Irish stadium tour

15 November 2019, 09:12 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 10:59

Brandon Flowers of The Killers 2020
Brandon Flowers of The Killers 2020. Picture: Rob Loud/Press

Brandon Flowers and co have revealed their new 2020 album will be accompanied by stadium dates on this side of the pond, with support from Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

The Killers have revealed the title of their new album will be Imploding The Mirage, and will be set for release in "Spring 2020". The album is available to pre-order via The Killers' online store.

Brandon Flowers and co have also announced the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful will be accompanied by a UK and Irish stadium tour.

They've also confirmed that Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers will share special guest slot duties on the dates, which will see them visit the likes of Manchester's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 30 May and London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 6 June.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 22 November at 9am.

READ MORE: The Killers tease new album with potential tracklist

READ MORE: Why Mr Brightside is The Killers' saddest song

The Mr. Brightside rockers are giving fans the access to pre-sale tickets if they pre-order the album at the link below.

Those who pre-order will receive a unique passcode via email from 6pm GMT on Tuesday 19 November and the pre-sale will begin at 9am on Wednesday 20 November.

Pre-order The Killers' album here.

The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage Tour
The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage Tour. Picture: Press

See The Killers Imploding The Mirage tour dates below:

Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms)

Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms)

Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Friday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender)

Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender)

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles pranks Matt with the noise cancelling earphones

WATCH: Chris Moyles pranks Matt with noise cancelling earphones

The Chris Moyles Show

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge in 1997

WATCH: Mark Hoppus discusses if Tom DeLonge would ever rejoin Blink 182

Music News

James describes a ping pong show live from Bangkok

WATCH: James got invited to a ping pong show in Bangkok

The Chris Moyles Show

Dave Grohl sings the Here We Go song on Sesame Street with Big Bird and Elmo

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl sings on Sesame Street with Elmo and Big Bird

Foo Fighters

The Killers Songs

The Killers Latest

See more The Killers Latest

Johnny Borrelll in 2006

The most outrageous claims in rock

Features

Jimmy Gestapo, lead singer from Murphy's Law jumps as The MOB performs hardcore thrash music at club CBGB's on June 12, 1986

Legendary rock clubs… and the legendary artists that played them

Features

2019 Forecastle Festival

The Killers tease new album with potential tracklist

The Killers' Sam's Town album artwork

Why is The Killers' second album called Sam's Town?

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To The Killers' When You Were Young?

Quizzes