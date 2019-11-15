The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage album and UK & Irish stadium tour

Brandon Flowers of The Killers 2020. Picture: Rob Loud/Press

Brandon Flowers and co have revealed their new 2020 album will be accompanied by stadium dates on this side of the pond, with support from Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

The Killers have revealed the title of their new album will be Imploding The Mirage, and will be set for release in "Spring 2020". The album is available to pre-order via The Killers' online store.

Brandon Flowers and co have also announced the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful will be accompanied by a UK and Irish stadium tour.

They've also confirmed that Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers will share special guest slot duties on the dates, which will see them visit the likes of Manchester's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 30 May and London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 6 June.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 22 November at 9am.

Introducing IMPLODING THE MIRAGE. Preorder the album to get access to pre-sale tickets for our UK & Ireland Tour at the link below. Future musical teasing imminent.https://t.co/xZnGcnlw1g pic.twitter.com/1wWua3XC7h — The Killers (@thekillers) November 15, 2019

The Mr. Brightside rockers are giving fans the access to pre-sale tickets if they pre-order the album at the link below.

Those who pre-order will receive a unique passcode via email from 6pm GMT on Tuesday 19 November and the pre-sale will begin at 9am on Wednesday 20 November.

The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage Tour. Picture: Press

See The Killers Imploding The Mirage tour dates below:

Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms)

Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms)

Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Friday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender)

Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender)