The Killers announce trio of Hot Fuss Las Vegas encore shows for 2025

Brandon Flowers on The Killers' first Las Vegas residency date. Picture: Chris Phelps/Press

Brandon Flowers and co will play three more nights at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace next year and film the final two shows "for posterity".

The Killers have announced a trio of "encore shows" in Las Vegas.

This year saw Brandon Flowers and co celebrate 20 years of their debut album, Hot Fuss, by playing it in full with a whopping 10 nights at The Colosseum in Caesar's Palace.

Now, the Mr. Brightside rockers have announced three more homecoming shows (two of which will be filmed) in the City of Sin, playing the venue on 22nd, 24th and 25th January next year.

Sharing the dates on their socials, the band said: "We liked our Vegas show so much that we’re coming back for a limited run in January. We’re filming the final two shows to preserve it for posterity, so come join us and be part of history as we play Hot Fuss in its entirety three more times."

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at today at 10am PST via thekillersmusic.com and Ticketmaster.

The band - completed by Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer - treated their home crowd to the glitzy dates, playing their debut album in full as promised as well as hits from across their career.

The band kicked things off with Jenny Was a Friend of Mine and ended on Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll, which featured as a bonus track on the vinyl and European editions of their 2004 debut.

Watch them perform the much-loved track, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll - The Colosseum, Las Vegas

The dazzling set saw Flowers in full Elvis Presley mode, treating the crowds to a snippet of the King of Rock and Roll's Burning Love during their All These Things That I've Done single.

Another nod to Vegas came with Flowers' rendition of Luck Be A Lady Tonight, which served as the intro to their performance of Change Your Mind, which was played for the first time since 2019.

The Killers - Change Your Mind at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

Another special moment during their Hot Fuss segment came with the performance of Everything Will be Alright, which hadn't had a live outing since 2005 and fan favourite Believe Me Natalie, which was performed for the first time since 2018.

Watch Flowers deliver Hot Fuss track number nine, courtesy of YouTube user seanesq30.

The Killers - Believe Me Natalie (Caesars Palace Las Vegas August 14, 2024

Returning for their encore, the band then offered fans a career-spanning performance, which included the likes of The Man, Human, Caution and ended on When You Were Young.

The Killers also gave their fitting single, Bright Lights its live debut at their first show.

Watch them debut the new single, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Bright Lights at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

Following the dazzling set, the band took to X to share photos from their first night at the venue, referencing the 2000 film Gladiator, while asking their fans: "Las Vegas! Are you not entertained?"

Las Vegas! Are you not entertained? pic.twitter.com/XkhFJkWGue — The Killers (@thekillers) August 15, 2024

See The Killers' setlist for night 1 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on 14th August 2024:

Hot Fuss:

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine Mr. Brightside Smile Like You Mean It Somebody Told Me All These Things That I've Done (with a snippet of Elvis Presley's "Burning Love") Andy, You're a Star On Top Change Your Mind (First performance since 2019) Believe Me Natalie (First performance since 2018) Midnight Show (with Luck Be a Lady intro) Everything Will Be Alright (First performance since 2005) Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

Encore:

13.The Man

14. Human

15. This Is Your Life

16. Caution

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Bright Lights (Live debut)

20. When You Were Young

