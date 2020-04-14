The Killers to host live Q&A and perform songs on Instagram

14 April 2020, 11:42 | Updated: 14 April 2020, 11:59

Brandon Flowers and co are set to answer fans' questions and play some of their well-known hits this Saturday 18 April from 12pm PST.

The Killers are set to take place in a live event this Saturday (18 April) 2020.

Brandon Flowers have announced they'll host the Q&A from their homes and even throw in a few performances on Instagram Live.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12PM PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM! Reply to this tweet with your questions."

WATCH: The Killers share new video for Caution single

Fans have already begun sending in their questions with one asking to include songs in their live tracks, while others have asked about the status of some of the band's members.

The Killers' live Q&A takes place on Saturday 18 April from 12pm Pacific Standard Time, which is 8pm BST.

VIDEO: Brandon Flowers washes hands as he sings The Killers' Mr. Brightside

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at 2019 Forecastle Festival
The Killers' Brandon Flowers at 2019 Forecastle Festival. Picture: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Meanwhile, plenty of fans are still wondering if there's an update on The Killers' Imploding The Mirage World Tour dates, which are yet to be cancelled.

Releasing an official statement back in March, the Mr. Brightside rockers wrote: "People of Earth, greetings and salutations. We've been putting this tour together for a long time and we are extremely excited to finally share it with you. We have, of course, been paying close attention to the recent precautionary measures around the world and trust that the coronavirus is expected to follow traditional flu season patterns."

They added: "We look forward to a great summer of shows. Look after each other - sing the chorus of Mr. Brightside when you wash your hands - and see you this summer!"

See The Killers' 2020 Imploding The Mirage tour dates:

Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms)

Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms)

Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Friday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Saturday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender)

Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender)

Wednesday 17 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Latest Videos

Kelly Jones performing with Stereophonics at The Global Awards 2020

Watch Stereophonics perform LIVE at The Global Awards 2020

Blossoms in session, April 2018

See Blossoms play a live session at Radio X

Blossoms

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve Season 3

When is Killing Eve Season 3 released in the UK and will you be able to binge watch it?

News

Grant Nichols of Feeder at CoppaFeel! FestiFeel 2019

Feeder ask fans to help remake their Just A Day video for a good cause

Music News

The Killers Songs

The Killers Latest

See more The Killers Latest

The Killers 2020

QUIZ: Where did these famous bands get their names from?

Quizzes

The Killers in 2005

QUIZ:Do you know the lyrics to Jenny by The Killers?

Quizzes

Sea Girls cover The Killers in Radio X's Phone covers

WATCH: Sea Girls cover The Killers' When You Were Young

Features

A screenshot of The Killers' Caution video

WATCH: The Killers share new video for Caution single

The Killers' Brandon Flowers sings Mr. Brightside as he washes his hands

VIDEO: Brandon Flowers washes hands as he sings The Killers' Mr. Brightside